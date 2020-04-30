Shaukat Tarin will hold the status of a federal minister.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government has appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to get Shaukat Tarin elected as senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources said that after his election as Senator, he will be made the federal minister.

Sources further said that Tarin will not be able to head various important committees after becoming the advisor and will not be eligible to chair other cabinet committees including ECC, under the constitution.