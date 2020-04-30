NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Shaukat Tarin has said that talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been not failed.

Talking to media persons, Tarin said that bankers always ask to do more but Pakistan is still negotiating a deal with the fund.

Earlier, Ministry of Finance spokesperson rejected the news about failure of talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to the reports circulating regarding the failure of talks, Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam said that negotiations with the IMF will resume and the news of the failure of the talks is not true. “Talks will resume uninterrupted on Monday with no deadline,” he added.