Finance Ministry rejects news about failure of talks between Pakistan, IMF

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Finance spokesperson has rejected the news about failure of talks between Pakistan, International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to the reports circulating regarding the failure of talks, Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam said that negotiations with the IMF will resume and the news of the failure of the talks is not true. “Talks will resume uninterrupted on Monday with no deadline,” he added.

Muzammil Aslam further said that today dollar is equal to Rs170 and petrol is 138 per litre. “Earlier, the government was levying high taxes but today it is levying less while the Sindh government has not taken any decision on wheat issue.”

The Finance Ministry spokesman also said that the Sindh government has 1.2 million tonnes of wheat while the common man should be given Rs20 relief in wheat.

He said that false rumors were spread yesterday and the same margin of price has been increased which the OGRA had asked the prime minister, while all the prices were increasing in the context of global market.

Muzammil Aslam further maintained that 85 per cent of petrol is imported, the government has reduced tax on the petroleum products, adding that there is the lowest price of petrol in the region.