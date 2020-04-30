WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Shaukat Tarin has said that prices of petroleum products are rising around the world and inflation will come down as soon as effects of coronavirus are minimized.

Talking to media persons, Shaukat Tarin that comprehensive steps are being taken to bring improvement in the economy.

He said our target is to enhance tax to GDP ratio to twenty percent in the next four to five years. Government’s structural reforms are being appreciated, he added.

Shaukat Tarin said that the common man will be provided with relief through targeted subsidy.

Expressing satisfaction over the inflows of remittances, Shaukat Tarin said that 2.7 billion dollars were received during the last month. During the first quarter of current fiscal year, remittances increased by 12.5 percent to reach eight billion dollars.