The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per liter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Saturday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter effective from October 16, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per liter against the current rate of Rs127.20 per liter.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs12.44 per liter and will now cost Rs134.48 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.95 per liter to Rs110.26 per liter.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

In merits mention that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5.90 per liter increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs5 per liter from October 16.

It also recommended an increase of Rs10 per liter in the price of high-speed diesel.