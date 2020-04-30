ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Cabinet on Friday has approved an increase of up to Rs1.68 per unit in electricity prices.



According to sources, the price hike has been carried out in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustment. The cabinet approved the increase in power cost through circulation summary.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman, in a reaction, has expressed concerns over the hike in electricity prices.



The PPP leader said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to create problems for poverty-stricken people.

The general masses will always remember that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gives approval for prices hike by himself, she added.