ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -Licenses have been issued for the exploration of oil and gas in Attock and Loralai Districts, according to Petroleum Division.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that the government has accelerated efforts to discover the natural resources. He said that offshore exploration licenses will be issued in the next few months.

The Minister said the government is also working on new terminals for import of gas.