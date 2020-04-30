Governor Punjab is in EU over the issue of GSP+ status

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar is scheduled to meet Vice President of European Parliament and 11 other members over issue of extension in GSP+ status.

According to details, the meeting will also be attended by Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervaiz Iqbal Losar and Ambassador to Belgium.

The issue of GSP+, Afghan peace process, Kashmir and Palestine dispute will also be discussed. The governor will also highlight Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had said that anti-Pakistan forces including India had been obstructing the extension in GSP Plus status to Pakistan in the past, but we are united as a team to thwart India’s nefarious designs and Pakistan not only achieved GSP Plus status, but also succeeded in extending it and would managed to get further extension.