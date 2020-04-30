OGRA revises RLNG price

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority increased the price of imported RLNG by $0.04 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $15.5280 per MMBTU for the month of October, which was available at $15.0918 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $ 0.04 increase on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $15.7828 for the current month, which was being sold at $15.3534 in September.