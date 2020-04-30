ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the first truck transporting commodities from Pakistan reached Turkey through Iran on October 7, 2021 under the TIR treaty.

Abdul Razak, in a tweet, said that the truck left Karachi on September 28 and reached Istanbul on October 7, covering the distance of 5300 KM.

“This is the beginning of a new era of connectivity under MoC’s regional connectivity policy. I will urge exporters to use the facility to save cost and time as well,” he added.