The governor hoped that the issue of GSP+ status will be resolved soon.

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is undertaking an official visit to Brussels over the GSP+ issue.

During his visit, the governor will meet the influential members of the European Parliament, across the political spectrum.

Before departing for the visit, the governor while talking to media persons, said that he will apprise the members of European Parliament about facts regarding GSP+ status.

He said that enemies of the country are trying to deny European markets to Pakistan products but every conspiracy of enemy will be foiled.

The governor hoped that the issue of GSP+ status will be resolved soon.