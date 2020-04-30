ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet has approved maximum provision of gas to fertilizer companies to meet the demand for urea fertilizer through domestic production.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, took this decision to stabilize prices of urea fertilizer and ensure its smooth supply throughout the country during Rabi season 2021-22.

The committee also granted approval to allocation of two billion rupees for Pakistan Software Export Board to strengthen and promote the IT sector exports of Pakistan. Besides, it approved the allocation of four 4 billion rupees to PSEB for disbursement of cash reward incentive to incentivize IT exports and to encourage documentation of exporters and exports.