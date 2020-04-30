10 persons died, around 12 persons were injured during the transformer blast incident in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fine of Rs26 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) due to the transformer blast in Latifabad.

According to NEPRA’s investigation report, the 10 persons died and around 12 persons were injured during the transformer blast incident in Hyderabad.

The report also revealed a total of 10 fatalities which included 01 HESCO s employee and 9 persons from general public and 12 injured persons. Upon receipt of reports of the subject incident constituted a three member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997,

The team investigated the matter in detail by visiting the site of incident, recording statements of the residents, inquiring the concerned officials/officers of HESCO, conducting analysis of the damaged transformer, visiting manufacturer of the blasted transformer and presented a detailed report to the Authority.

Therefore, the authority issued a show cause notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to HESCO.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of HESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority concluded that HESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

Therefore, the authority has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on HESCO. The Authority has also noticed that HESCO has given compensation of Rs3.5 million to the family of its deceased employee who lost his life in the said incident, however, compensation of Rs750,000 has been given to the families of 09 deceased persons from the general public.

The authority has therefore, directed HESCO to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to its deceased employee s family (Rs3.5 million) and documentary evidence of the same shall be shared with the Authority.