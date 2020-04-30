KARACHI (Dunya news) - The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) had suspend gas supplies to all the CNG stations and industries across Sindh and Balochistan for 72 hours due to a technical fault.

However, domestic and commercial customers had faced no interruption in gas supplies, the sources told.

SSGC suffered interruptions of RLNG supplies as the terminal faced difficulties to berth vessel. SSGCL has requested local exploration and production companies to expand their gas productions during the discontinuation of the gas supply and assured them of providing necessary support in this regard.

Due to this gas shortage low pressure complaints in certain parts of Karachi were made.The decision to suspend gas supply to CNG outlets was taken due to dry-docking (change of FSRU at Engro Terminal)

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNA) said that CNG had lost its worth in the last one year due to its skyrocketing prices and massive shift by owners of CNG vehicles to petrol as the closure shifted the focus of the people towards petrol.

Reportedly, CNG sale in Sindh had dropped to 15-16mmcfd from 85-90mmcfd last year, while 35 stations have been closed down recently in Sindh due to high gas prices.