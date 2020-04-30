MULTAN (Dunya news) - The second meeting of the Cotton Crop Assessment Committee of the Ministry of National Food Security was held in Islamabad yesterday under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary Food Security Tahir Khurshid.

Representatives of the Department, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee and cotton growers attended.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the overall situation of cotton in the country. The Federal Secretary Food Security welcomed the participants of the meeting and expressed his views on the aims and objectives of the meeting.

Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah gave a detailed overview of the cotton crop on the occasion. Favorable weather conditions and good cotton prices are one of the reasons for the increase in cotton production.

In addition, farmers have been encouraged and their confidence has been restored as the government has fixed the intervention price of cotton at Rs 5,000 per 40 kg, which has led to better cotton figures in ginning factories today.

Representatives of the provincial governments presented an estimate of the cotton crop in the meeting. According to the meeting, keeping in view the situation of cotton, the total cotton production in the country for the year 2021-22 has been estimated at 9.74 million bales.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to produce 434,000 bales.