LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) on Friday has predicted that additional Rs225 billion taxes will cause economic disaster in the country.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that exporters and millers of cotton are facing problems due to unstable economic system. The government has already taken uturn by increasing policy rate, he added.



Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government is causing troubles for the people every day with its ineffective strategies.