ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan exported goods worth US$50.6 million to Japan during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (2021-2), witnessing an increase of 24.21 percent over the merchandize exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to press statement received here from Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, other than textile items, the major exports to Japan during July-September (2021-22) included agricultural and food products.

This indicates realization of the export diversification strategy the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo has been pursuing for the past two years, the statement added.

The statement added that achieving US$50.6 million exports during Q1 against US$ 41.1 million last year, despite a large set of challenges facing international trade due to the pandemic, was mainly due to better awareness of Pakistani products in Japan.

Pakistan’s Trade Mission in Japan has been able to stand out during the recent years with presence at all major trade shows in absence of participation by exporters due to travel restrictions; presenting options of business with Pakistan to regional business chambers and trade associations; engaging public through social media and promotion activities to create an ownership; and, encouraging Pakistani business community in Japan to engage in Pakistan focused trade.

Rice, sesame seed, fish fillet, mangoes, dates and cotton yarn are the leading products driving this growth.

Other significant exportable items showing an increasing trend include sports equipment, surgical instruments, animal casing, chromium ore, carpets, gloves, socks and tanned leather.