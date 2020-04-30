The statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with fiscal deficit.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that the country’s total debt to GDP ratio has decreased to 83.5 percent as on June 30, 2021 from 87.6 percent on June 30, 2020.

The statement said that both domestic and external debts have depicted a downward trend from last year.

It said, the domestic debt declined to 55.1 percent of GDP from 56 percent last year.

Similarly, the external debt to GDP ratio receded to 28.5 percent from 31.6 percent last year.

The statement pertinently mentioned that the best way to evaluate debt trend was through debt to GDP measure.

However, the statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with fiscal deficit.