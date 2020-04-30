Kazakh Ambassador underlined excellent diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan says regional cooperation and economic integration are effective ways to unleash the economic opportunities.

Talking to Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin in Islamabad, he said there is huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The Minister said friendship between the two sides is enduring and is based on the principles of mutual respect, regional peace and economic integration.

He emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal position in providing the shortest access between the land-locked Central Asian States and the Arabian Sea.

The Kazakh Ambassador underlined the excellent diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity between with the Central Asia and Pakistan.

