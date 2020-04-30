Exports reached seven billion dollars during the first quarter of current fiscal year: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government is working on production and export based economic growth.

In his tweets on Tuesday, he pointed out that the exports reached seven billion dollars during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to 5.47 billion dollars in the corresponding period last year.

Expressing satisfaction over the increase in cotton production, the Minister of State said this will not only help us achieve five percent growth rate but also significantly bolster our exports.