LAHORE (Web Desk) – Sales of petrol rose by 14 percent to 2.35 million metric tons in first quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to details, the sales of petroleum products have shown a massive increase in the country with diesel sales rising by 27 percent to 2.09 million tons in the first quarter.

On the other hand, sales of furnace oil shot up by whopping 38 percent to 1.28 million metric tons

Meanwhile, petrol sales in September increased by 25 percent to 800,000 tons, diesel 50% to 700,000 tones and furnace oil 8% to 400,000 tons.