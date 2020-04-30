Increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs1.65 under monthly fuel adjustment.

According to an order the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and consumers who use less than 300 units per month.

The hike in the power tariff will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.