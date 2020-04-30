ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that under Kamyab Karobar, interest free loans up to five hundred thousand rupees will be given to the poor households. Similarly, under Kamyab Kissan, interest free loans will be given to the farmers.

Shaukat Tarin said the program will also enable these households to build their own houses. He said health cards will be provided to the poor households beside one person of each family will be provided with technical training.

The Finance Minister said the loan facility will be provided to the poor households at their doorsteps. He said Kamyab Pakistan Program will be expanded to six million households.

Shaukat Tarin said this initiative will help the poor households stand on their own feet and bring revolution in their lives.