ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that all preparations for the inauguration of the Kamyab Pakistan Program have been completed.

Shaukat Tarin said that loans of worth 1.4 trillion rupees will be given to 3.7 million families under Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

He said KPP is a unique program of its kind and it will play a key role in poverty alleviation in the country.

Shaukat Tarin said the program is designed to change the lives of disadvantaged sections of society and empower them financially. He said this is definitely the first program of its kind in Pakistan to connect banks and low-income groups through microfinance institutions.

The Finance Minister said it is a practical expression of the state’s sense of responsibility toward the poor and vulnerable. He said KPP has five components, which include interest free loans to farmers through successful farmers, interest free loans up to half million rupees to start a business, easy installment financing facility under affordable housing scheme to build one’s own house, and provision of skilled based scholarships to the youth.

He said Sehat Insaf Card will also be linked with KPP.