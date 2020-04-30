ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has said Pakistan has tremendous untapped economic potential that needs to be fully exploited through prudent key policy actions.

Talking to a 10-member women traders’ delegation he said a stronger private sector can help Pakistan realise its economic potential by creating new jobs and in coping with the impact of covid-19 on its economy.

The President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said private sector plays key role in pushing economic growth upward, by providing oxygen to domestic industry and boosting exports.