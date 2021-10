CNG price in Sindh is to increase by Rs15.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is likely to increase in Punjab and Sindh after increase in RLNG price.

According to details, all gas consumed by Sindh and Punjab CNG stations is imported and increase in exchange rate of dollar has fueled the increase.

CNG price in Sindh is to increase by Rs15 per kg to Rs184 per kg while in Punjab Rs8 increase is expected to raise the price to Rs123.40 per kg.