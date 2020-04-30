The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.10 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included tomatoes, the prices of which decreased by 12.57 percent on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

The other items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (6.75%), bananas (3.67%), wheat flour bag (2.33%), sugar (1.73%), gur (0.92%), pulse Moong (0.71%), chillies powdered (0.57%), pulse Mash (0.27%) and pulse Gram (0.26%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed major decrease in prices included tomatoes (50.52%), pulse Moong (29.75%), potatoes (26.69%) and onions (21.66%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included LPG (2.27%), potatoes (1.73%) and garlic (1.61%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included, mainly electricity for Q1 (57.92%), LPG (55.16%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.40%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (38.82%), cooking oil 5 liter (38.06%), mustard oil (37.87%), chicken (36.97%), chilies powder (34.95%), gents sandal (33.37%), eggs (25.62%) and gents Sponge chappal (25.13%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21%) items increased 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained constant.