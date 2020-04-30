OGRA increases prices of imported LNG prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of September on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.3059 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $2.1369 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Following the revision of rates, the new price of imported LNG was fixed at $15.3534 per MMBTU for SNGPL and $15.0918 per MMBTU for SSGC.

The notification further said that the price of LNG for SNGPL in August was $13.2175 per unit while the price of LNG for SSGC in August was $12.9549 per MMBTU.