LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that small and medium scale industrialists will be given incentives for doing business and Muzaffargarh industrial area will granted status of special economic zone.

According to details, former president of Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce called on CM Punjab to discuss promotion of business activity in southern Punjab and other welfare projects.

During the meeting, it was decided that interest free loan scheme will be introduced for the youth of Multan.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi appreciated the steps taken by CM Punjab for facilitating businessmen and said that Usman Buzdar is doing service of people.