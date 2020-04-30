FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that government is taking steps for promotion of business in the country and loans of up to 10 million rupees are being offered.

While addressing businessmen, the minister said that global economy took a major hit due to coronavirus pandemic but PTI government decided against a complete lockdown despite repeated demands from opposition parties.

Farrukh Habib said that due to this decision of Imran Khan, businesses continued and pace of vaccination was also increased.

Talking about the loan program, the minister said that from now on there is no need for guarantee for obtaining a loan. Government has allocated 100 billion rupees for Kamyab Jawan Program.