It is a small beginning but a significant milestone: PM's Advisor

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan has become a 4G Smart phone exporter within a short period of time.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the first batch of 1500 locally manufactured smart phones has been exported to the UAE.

He said that it is a small beginning but a significant milestone for Pakistan’s mobile phone industry.