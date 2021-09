This includes Rs5.4bn for the textile sector.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has released new refunds worth Rs6 billion under the Duty Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

This includes Rs5.4bn for the textile sector and Rs600 million for non-textile sectors.

Making an announcement on his Twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment said, “I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters amid COVID-19 pandemic and enable them to enhance exports.”