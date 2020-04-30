SBP Governor said that so far 2.3 billion dollars have been transferred through RDA from abroad.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed that overseas Pakistanis have so far opened 204,000 Roshan Digital Accounts and around one thousand new accounts are adding up daily.

This was stated by Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, while briefing the Prime Minister on Roshan Digital Accounts and the Current Account in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said steady rise in Roshan Digital Accounts reflects confidence of the overseas Pakistanis on government s policies.