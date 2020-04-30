Presidential Ordinance to increase tax revenue: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Ashfaq said that tax revenue will be increased through Presidential Ordinance adding notices will be sent to those who conceal taxable income.

During the briefing of National Assembly s Standing Committee on Finance, the members of the Opposition Committee protested against the remarks of the Chairman FBR, to which he said that our good deeds and increase in revenue should be commended.

Opposition committee member Naveed Qamar said that we have asked question and it is necessary to get an answer. League MNA Ali Pervaiz said that the chairman FBR was joking on the question of the former finance minister, it should not happen, the question must be answered.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that not everything is going well at the moment. Responding to this, the Chairman FBR said that my job is not to formulate policy but to implement the policy.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha further said that customs duty was increased by 47% due to increase in imports. She said the increase in tax revenue from the increase in imports is not good, but worrying.

Responding to this, Dr Ashfaq said that the tax rate on diesel is low which will reduce the tax revenue, and the tax revenue from petroleum products will be reduced by Rs 150 billion.

He said that mobile phone sim cards will be blocked of those hiding their income.