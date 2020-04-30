The President said Pakistan needs to take advantage of its huge youth bulge.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized need to provide support and conducive environment to start-ups through trainings, investor linkages and mentorship programs for the country’s socio-economic development.

Addressing a briefing on National Incubation Centre Pakistan at NIC Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Government is providing business loans to youth on easy terms and conditions under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The President said Pakistan needs to take advantage of its huge youth bulge by equipping them with modern IT based skills and creating a business-friendly environment in the country.