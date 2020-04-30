NEPRA will hear the plea on September 30.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government is likely to increase the price of electricity up to Rs2.07, which will put an additional burden of 25 billion rupees on already suffering people.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application under monthly fuel adjustment in August.

According to the CPPA, a total of about 15 billion units of electricity were generated in August. Electricity from Diesel was produced at Rs22.62 per unit and furnace oil at Rs18.24 per unit. Power generation from LPG costed Rs13.44.

