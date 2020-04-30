SBP raises policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to raise policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent.

The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting on Monday.

The meeting noted that the pace of the economic recovery has exceeded expectations. This robust recovery in domestic demand, coupled with higher international commodity prices, is leading to a strong pick-up in imports and a rise in the current account deficit.

While year-on-year inflation has declined since June, rising demand pressures together with higher imported inflation could begin to manifest in inflation readings later in the fiscal year.



This is a developing story ...