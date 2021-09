The committee will decide about the Monetary Policy

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today.

The committee will decide about the Monetary Policy, which will later be announced by the central bank the on the same day.

It would be pertinent to mention here that SBP issued an advanced calendar of MPC meetings earlier in May 2021 through a press release and all the meetings are being held accordingly.