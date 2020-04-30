Fuel prices increased 65% but govt raises only 16.3%: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Ali has said that fuel prices have been increased by 65 per cent but the government has raised only 16.3 per cent.

Ali Haider Zaidi said that the price of petrol was Rs106 in January and Rs123 in September. “The prices of ex-refinery prices were Rs57.71 in January and Rs95.41 in September. The government reduced the PDL by 75 per cent and the sale tax by 23 per cent,” he added.

The minister advised the opposition to stop blaming and return the looted money.