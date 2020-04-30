Direct subsidy being provided to 12.5 million households: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the government is taking a number of measures to absorb the upward pressure on prices of basic food commodities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to Special Assistant on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in Islamabad today, he said the government is taking steps to maintain strategic reserves of wheat, sugar and pulses.

The Finance Minister said direct subsidy is being provided to 12.5 million households which is roughly equivalent to 40 percent of the total population in the country on four essential food commodities.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema apprised the Finance Minister about the arrangements being made to purchase 40,000 ton each of gram and moong for building strategic reserves of pulses. These pulses would be supplied through a chain of Utility Store Corporations and Saasta Sahulat Bazaars to ensure smooth supply at reasonable rates.