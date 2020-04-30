OGRA recommends Rs11.50 per litre increase in petrol price

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday proposed Rs11.50 per litre hike in petrol price from July 16.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded its summary regarding new rates of petroleum products to the ministry.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs2.40 per litre on high-speed diesel, Kerosene oil Rs 1.50, lite diesel Rs 1.40 per litre.

However, the final decision on prices will be made with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The finance ministry will announce the new prices tomorrow.

