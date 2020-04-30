ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the government is committed to expand the tax base to enhance revenues exponentially.

Chairing a steering committee meeting to review progress on broadening of tax base and integration of retailers into Point of Sales system in Islamabad, he said limited tax base is one of the key challenges.

The Minister said the government has incentivized the retailers by giving tax credit on electronic cash registers in the budget.

Shaukat Tarin urged FBR to strictly adhere to timelines, benchmarks and follow-up the whole exercise for broadening tax net on regular basis.

The Minister further directed to gather data by undertaking interim measures like Mystery Shopping exercise to identify anomalies, add new entrants into the system to yield efficient results.