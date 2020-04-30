All 22,000 property dealers will provide suspicious information to the FBR.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fulfilled another condition of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as 22,000 property dealers across the country registered with the FBR.

According to sources, all 22,000 property dealers will provide suspicious information to the FBR. Property dealers will identify suspicious investors, sources added.

Property dealers will report to FBR the money used in money-laundering. Property dealers will also report about black money to the FBR, sources added.