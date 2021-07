Sugar prices spiked by upto Rs 10 per kilogram in last week.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sugar prices spiked by upto Rs 10 per kilogram in last week, the statistics department revealed on Monday.

According to the statistics department, sugar prices increased by Rs 5 per kg in Lahore and Bahawalpur whereas Rs 4 per kg in Sargodha, Sukkur and Bannu.

Sugar prices have crossed Rs 100 per kg in 16 major cities of the country. Citizens of Karachi and Islamabad are forced to buy most expensive sugar.