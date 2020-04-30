ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar has reaffirmed Pakistan s commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy.

Talking to United States Chargé d Affaires a.i Angela Aggeler in Islamabad on Friday, he further highlighted that the government would forge massive addition of renewable capacity ie 30 percent by 2030 with 45 percent share of hydel power generation.

The SAPM gave an overview of Pakistan s energy Sector and the earnest endeavours of the incumbent government to reform the energy sector of the country.

During the meeting, both discussed the outlook and market of energy sector in the Pakistan.

During the interaction, Ms. Aggeler commended the government’s renewable energy policy and suggested that US and Pakistan must outline the priority areas to create enabling environment for cooperation on government-to-government basis in petroleum and power sector.