ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prices of various kitchen items went down considerably during the week ending on July 8 as compared to the previous week concluding on July 1, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday.

According to the data, the prices of chicken witnessed a decline of 12.97 percent whereas bananas registered 3.72 percent decrease in prices on Week-on-Week basis (WoW).

Likewise, prices of Moong pulse declined by 1.81 percent, Mash pulse by 0.51 percent, Masoor pulse by 0.34 percent, wheat flour (bag) by 0.22 percent, milk (powdered) by 0.07 percent, mustard oil by 0.05 percent and firewood by 0.05 percent.

The prices of 19 items, with weightage of 37.3 percent of total monitored kitchen items, remained stable during the week under review.

Meanwhile, on Year-on-Year basis, the prices of tomatoes declined by 35.66 percent during the week under review compared to the corresponding week of last year.

The prices Moong pulse also declined by 23.29 percent, potatoes by 16.38 percent, garlic by 4.07 percent, chicken by 2.95 percent, salt (powdered) by 0.89 percent, and Masoor pulse by 0.07 percent.

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes, the prices of which went up by 11.51 percent whereas the prices of garlic rose by 8.31 percent, onions by 4.85 percent, sugar (refined) by 2.6 percent, potatoes by 2.04 percent and eggs by 1.67 percent.

On YoY basis, the prices of chillies (powder) went up by 37.29 percent, mustard oil by 36.48 percent, vegetable ghee (1kg) by 27.53 percent, vegetable ghee (2.5kg) by 24.64 percent, cooking oil (5 liter tin) by 24.21 percent and eggs by 23.35 percent.

Similarly, the electricity charges (for Q1) increased by 61.62 percent while prices of gents sandal went up by 33.37 percent, LPG by 30.91 percent, gents chappal by 25.13 percent and match box by 23.44 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 1 witnessed nominal increase of 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week under review, prices of 23 (45.1 percent) items witnessed increase whereas that of 09 (17.6) items witnessed decrease.