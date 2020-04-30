A total of 505,993,802 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 489.72 points, with a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 47,563.45 points against 48,053.17 points on the last working day.

A total of 505,993,802 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 475,239,072 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.374 billion against Rs21.313 billion the previous day.

As many as 406 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 159 of them recorded gain and 237 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Corp Ltd with a volume of 41,978,000 shares and price per share of Rs18.38, Pace (Pak) Ltd with a volume of 27,113,500 and price per share of Rs7.57 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 25,782,500 and price per share of Rs3.92.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs634 per share, closing at Rs16189 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs501, closing at Rs10400.

Pak Tobacco recorded a maximum decrease of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1254.56 followed by Gatron Ind, the share prices of which decreased by Rs37.68 per share, closing at Rs473.10.