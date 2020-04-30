Car prices decrease after reduction in Sales Tax

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Car manufacturers have announced new reduced car prices after reduction in Sales Tax.

With the cut in taxes, a 660 cc car will cost Rs. 85,000 less similarly 1,000 cc car Rs. 110,000, 1300 cc car Rs. 48,000, 1500 cc car Rs. 160,000 and 1800 cc car 115,000.

According to sources, after the reduction, the minimum price of 1,000 cc car will be Rs. 1.53 million while 1300 cc car will cost Rs 1.97 million and 1500 cc car will cost Rs 3.74 million. Minimum price for 1,800 cc cars will be Rs 3.864 million.

