KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar increased by 31 paisa in the interbank on Monday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs158.18 on first business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs157.87.

Since start of June, dollar has risen by 3.78 rupees. However, the greenback has lost 10.25 rupees or 6.28 percent of its value from its peak of 168.43 in August 2020.