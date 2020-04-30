Supply of RLNG has also been resumed: Hammad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that government is restoring gas supply to all sectors from today.

Hammad Azhar, in a tweet, said that government completely ended load-shedding on Friday night and now supply of gas is also being restored.

He further announced that supply of RLNG has also been resumed.

It merits mention that government on last Monday had cut off gas supply to non-export industry sectors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to worsening gas crisis in the country.

The decision was taken by the management of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) due to shortage of gas supply.